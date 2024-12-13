Ajit Pawar accused of BJP-backed ‘Operation Split’ to weaken Sharad Pawar’s NCP

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday accused Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of attempting to poach MPs from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) led by Sharad Pawar. Raut alleged that Ajit Pawar’s actions are being orchestrated by the BJP, as part of a larger political strategy to weaken Sharad Pawar’s faction.

“Ajit Pawar has been tasked with bringing at least five to six MPs from Sharad Pawar’s NCP into their fold. The BJP has made it clear that if Ajit wants any of his leaders to secure positions in the central ministry, he must split Sharad Pawar’s party,” Raut claimed, intensifying the political war of words.

Raut’s comments came just a day after Ajit Pawar met Sharad Pawar in New Delhi, sparking speculation over the nature of their discussions. The meeting also followed a statement by BJP leader Pravin Darekar, who claimed that several MPs from Sharad Pawar’s camp were in touch with the BJP. Darekar asserted that these MPs were concerned after Mahayuti candidates dominated the Assembly segments within their parliamentary constituencies.

Despite the BJP’s alleged attempts, Raut expressed confidence that Sharad Pawar would never align with the saffron party. “Sharad Pawar is a secular leader. He will never join hands with forces that seek to divide the country on religious lines,” Raut declared.

NCP(SP)’s Struggles and the New Political Realignment

The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) has recently faced challenges, managing to win only 10 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections— a stark contrast to its earlier success in the Lok Sabha polls as the leading force within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Thursday’s meeting between Ajit and Sharad Pawar added fuel to the rumours of a possible realignment. However, Ajit downplayed the speculation, telling reporters that their discussion centred on issues like Cabinet expansion, vandalism in Parbhani, and Parliament’s functioning. NCP state president Sunil Tatkare also dismissed any talks of a reunion. “We only met Sharad Pawar to convey heartfelt wishes on his birthday. Don’t read too much into it,” Tatkare stated.

Amid rising political tensions, Sanjay Raut’s allegations have reignited the debate over BJP’s role in Maharashtra’s ongoing political churn and the future of the NCP under Sharad Pawar’s leadership.