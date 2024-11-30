Maharashtra CM will be from BJP, allies to get Deputy CM positions: Ajit Pawar

Amid ongoing uncertainty regarding the Chief Minister's position in Maharashtra, NCP leader Ajit Pawar stated on Saturday that the role would be assumed by the BJP.

Pawar added that the Deputy Chief Minister positions would be given to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and his faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"During the meeting (Delhi meeting of Mahayuti leaders) it was decided that Mahayuti will form the government with the Chief Minister from the BJP and the remaining two parties will have Deputy Chief Ministers. This is not the first time there has been a delay. If you remember, in 1999, one month was taken for government formation".

The Mahayuti alliance, consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), achieved a significant victory in the recent Maharashtra elections, securing 230 out of 288 seats.

The BJP led with 132 seats, while Shiv Sena won 57, and NCP claimed 41 seats.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that the new government's oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for December 5, though the Chief Minister's name has not yet been officially revealed.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced on X that the Mahayuti government's swearing-in ceremony will take place on December 5, 2024, at 5 PM at Azad Maidan, Mumbai.

He added that the event will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as "the pride of the world."

The announcement of the oath ceremony came after a key meeting of the Mahayuti alliance, planned for Friday, was canceled. Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's unexpected visit to his village in Satara district delayed discussions on portfolio distribution.

Although Shinde had called the earlier Delhi meeting "good and positive," his sudden departure paused talks, leaving uncertainty about the leadership of the new government and ministerial allocations.

"He isn’t upset. He is unwell. It’s not fair to say he went there because he was upset. He said he wouldn’t cry but would fight for the welfare and development of the state. These predictions are wrong," outgoing state Minister Uday Samant said.

Reports suggest that Eknath Shinde is pushing for significant portfolios, such as the Home Department, in addition to the Deputy Chief Minister’s position. This mirrors BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who held the Home Ministry while serving as Deputy Chief Minister.

Shinde's supporter, MLA Uday Samant, stated, "All 60 MLAs have expressed their wish for Shinde ji to take on the role of Deputy Chief Minister. The final decision will be made by Eknath Shinde himself."

The BJP remains firm on appointing Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde has assured that he will not hinder the government formation and will follow the decisions made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the Chief Minister's position.