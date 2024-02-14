Ajit Pawar's NCP names Praful Patel as candidate for Rajya Sabha elections

Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded Praful Patel as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Praful Patel was among the key leaders who backed Ajit Pawar's decision to walk out of the NCP then headed by Sharad Pawar. Patel was the working president of the undivided NCP.

Patel said Ajit Pawar’s decision to join hands with the NDA was a "conscious decision made by a majority of MLAs in the party". “This decision (of joining hands with the Maharashtra government) was taken with support from majority MLAs of the party, not something we did out of personal interest," Patel had said during an interview with India Today.

Praful Patel was the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Civil Aviation from May 2004 to January 2011. He is the Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra.

In a stunning move in July last year, Ajit Pawar broke ranks with the NCP and joined the Eknath Shinde government as deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP MLAs, including staunch Sharad Pawar loyalists like Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, were made ministers. Praful Patel was also present at the oath-taking ceremony.

A month before he switched sides, Praful Patel, a close aide of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, was elevated to the post of NCP's working president along with Supriya Sule.

Asked why he switched loyalties despite being a Sharad Pawar supporter for so long, Patel said his respect for Sharad Pawar has not diminished. “He remains a very respectful leader and a mentor for me,” Patel said, adding that his reasons to side with Ajit Pawar have more to do with the politics in Maharashtra, and less with Sharad Pawar as a leader.