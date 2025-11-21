'All big city schools are clubs': Ashneer Grover as Delhi's St Columba's School faces probe after student suicide

Ashneer Grover, former MD and co-founder of BharatPe, recently took to social media to share his take after Delhi's St Columba's School is being investigated following the alleged death by suicide of a 16-year-old student. A Class 10 student from St Columba’s School allegedly died by suicide at Rajendra Place metro station, with his family alleging harassment by teachers.

Commenting on the tragic incident, Grover said in a post on X: "All big city schools are clubs - hard to get in and status symbols. All school management/owners have therefore started acting as club owners - not educators."

Delhi student suicide case

Two days after the incident, the school suspended three teachers and a headmistress, while the Delhi government launched a committee to investigate. The suspension order cited the seriousness of the allegations and barred the staff from school premises or contact with the school community without permission, as per a report in The Indian Express.

According to the FIR, the boy’s father accused the staff of causing his son mental distress. He stated that a teacher threatened his son with a Transfer Certificate and another pushed him. The complaint also alleged the student was mocked by a teacher after he fell in dramatics class, who told him he was “overacting” and said his crying would not matter.

Police registered the case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Kushal Pal Singh said CCTV footage from the school was collected to verify events.

A suicide note was found in the student’s backpack, in which he wrote, “What can I say, the teachers of my school are like this.” CCTV footage from the metro station was also reviewed.

The Directorate of Education announced a five-member committee for a thorough, objective, and time-bound probe to determine accountability. The committee is to submit a report within three days.

The boy’s last rites were conducted in Sangli, Maharashtra. His father said his son had repeatedly asked to change schools, but he advised waiting until the next year. Friends described the student as creative and passionate about sports. His father said he loved extracurricular activities and wanted to become an actor.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines are also avilable: Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)