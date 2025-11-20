'Last bar dil todunga...': Delhi teen’s suicide note alleges harassment, parents blame teachers for neglect

A 16-year-old Class 10 student from a Delhi school died by suicide after leaving campus and heading to a nearby metro station over alleged harassment by school teachers. Police, alerted by bystanders, recovered his schoolbag at the site along with a handwritten note.

The minor’s parents alleged that persistent mistreatment by some teachers drove their child to the extreme step. They said the student was mocked, singled out in class and repeatedly threatened with expulsion — concerns they claim to have flagged with the school earlier. According to the family, the warning of a Transfer Certificate had left the teenager deeply distressed.

On the day of the incident, the student reportedly slipped during a dance practice. The deceased’s father claimed that teachers scolded him instead of helping, adding that when the minor began crying, one teacher allegedly told him, “cry as much as you want, I don't care”.

“After my child’s death, the principal called me and said ‘whatever help you need, let us know and we will support you’. I told him I want my child back,” the father said.

The student, who usually travelled home with his parents, quietly exited the school through the back gate and went to the metro station.

To his brother: “Sorry bhaiya, I was rude to you, argued with you, disrespected you.” To his father: “Sorry papa, I should have been a good person like you.”

The FIR notes that the alleged suicide letter named three teachers. In the note, the minor apologised repeatedly. “Sorry mummy, aapka itni bar dil toda, ab last bar todunga. School ki teachers ab hai hi aise, kya bolu,” the letter read.

Speaking to the media, the father alleged that the ill-treatment had been ongoing for a year. “Whenever we would raise the matter with the school authorities, they would dismiss it by saying my child needs to focus during classes. They would say that the grades are poor,” he said.

Classmates later told the parents that the teen had been struggling for the past five months. The father also alleged that one teacher threatened the 16-year-old with expulsion for four consecutive days.

The note stated that “repeated harassment” pushed him to the drastic step. “My parents have done a lot. I am sorry I couldn't give them anything,” he wrote.

In another section, he added: “I am breaking your heart for the last time. School ki teachers abh hai hi esse kya bolu... Meri last wish hai inke uper action le, me hi chata koi aur bacha meri tarah kuch kare,” also mentioning the school’s name.

The letter included a phone number for anyone who found it to contact the family. It ended with a request for organ donation: “If any of my body works or is in condition to work kindly donate it to someone who really needs it.”

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines are also avilable: Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)