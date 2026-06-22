West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta on Monday presented the state's Budget for 2026-27, the first budget of the BJP government in the state, outlining a roadmap focused on welfare continuity, employment generation, digital governance and artificial intelligence.

Presenting the Budget, Dasgupta said the government's goal was aligned with the broader vision of "Viksit Bharat" while pursuing the objective of a "Viksit Bengal".

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"Our target is Viksit Bharat and Viksit Bengal," the finance minister said.

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Seeking to reassure beneficiaries of existing government programmes, Dasgupta announced that all ongoing social welfare initiatives would continue under the new administration.

The FM also stressed transparency and accountability in governance, saying the government would work to earn public trust.

The Budget also outlined measures aimed at strengthening emergency response and policing infrastructure across the state.

Dasgupta announced the launch of the Dial 112 emergency helpline service. He also said a new police district would be created in Kanthi.

In addition, the government plans to establish new municipalities and open new fire stations in different parts of the state.

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One lakh government jobs promised

One of the key announcements in the Budget was a commitment to create one lakh government jobs.

The finance minister said the recruitment drive would ensure that 33 per cent of the appointments are reserved for women. "1 lakh jobs in the state government with 33 per cent women appointments will be done," he said.

AI and digital governance push

The BJP government also signalled a strong focus on technology and digital infrastructure.

Dasgupta said West Bengal would focus on artificial intelligence as part of its development agenda. The government will also undertake digitisation of land records under the Digital India framework.

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He further announced plans to build infrastructure for online examinations and digital record-keeping systems across departments.

The government will also conduct studies for metro rail projects in Durgapur, Asansol and Siliguri.

Other key announcements in the Budget

Beyond the jobs and social schemes, the BJP government's maiden Budget outlined a series of infrastructure, welfare and industrial initiatives aimed at boosting investment and employment.

The Finance Minister announced that the state government would identify 1,000 acres in Kalyani for a proposed greenfield airport to ease passenger congestion at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

In a push to attract high-tech manufacturing, the government said a semiconductor unit would be established in Durgapur, while a new IT park would be developed in Siliguri.

The Budget also proposed reviving the Calcutta Stock Exchange, one of the country's oldest bourses, as part of efforts to strengthen the state's financial ecosystem.

On the welfare front, Dasgupta announced a Rs 5,000 increase in monthly wages for Anganwadi and ASHA workers. Salaries of para-teachers in government schools will also be raised by Rs 5,000 per month.

In addition, cooks engaged under the mid-day meal scheme will receive a monthly remuneration hike of Rs 1,000, the finance minister said.

