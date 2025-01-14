'All sorts of rumours': Goa minister decries influencers' claims on tourism decline, blames China

New Year 2025 started on a slightly sombre note for Goa, with social media influencers sharing posts that featured empty roads in the beach state. Due to these posts, Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte is now up in arms against the influencers who, according to him, had a good time in the state.

Khaunte accused these influences of running a campaign to "defame" the state and brought a China angle to the whole issue.

The minister said: "Why suddenly unverified data came in the picture from some 'China Economic Information Centre'? They say any propaganda is good propaganda. All sorts of rumours were spread about Goa's tourism decline, about roads being empty."

He also accused the influencers of taking the state for a ride in the previous quarter, while adding that the government will address the issues raised by people.

"Maybe by using Goa as a hashtag, they were trying to become famous, but today's figures will plug all this story (of decline). The issues raised... we will address, but the way the issue was taken up, we need to jointly condemn. Every tourist place has its challenges."

Furthermore, he claimed it is "very important" for these influencers to share a reel on Instagram about "how Goa has been good to them". Citing UN's Tourism report, Khaunte said that in post-COVID times, the footfall of foreign tourists in Goa rose by 3 per cent as against -18 per cent across Asia.

He added that they were trying to connect with Israel but those attempts were thwarted by a war and the aftermath of the Russia war. "At the same time, we are connecting to newer markets, such as Poland, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan."

Calling tourism a zero-sum game, he said that Goa can't be compared to the the footfalls of the likes of Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam while adding the beach state continues to be a favourite among Indian tourists.

Elaborating on the rise of footfalls in Goa, tourism director Suneel Anchipaka said at a press conference that total 1.04 crore tourists visited the beach state in 2024 as compared to 86.28 lakh in 2023.

He added 99.41 lakh domestic tourists visited Goa in 2024 compared to 81.75 lakh tourists in 2023, and the number of foreign tourists rose from 4.52 lakh in 2023 to 4.67 lakh in 2024.

He also said: "The Dabolim airport reported a remarkable 27 per cent growth in passenger arrivals in December (2024) relative to figures for that month the previous year. Data shows there is a robust growth in tourism and Goa remains the most preferred tourist destination in India."