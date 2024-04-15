'All the Leftist govts possess a common character: 'nothing left and nothing right': PM Modi in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led UDF, stating they were both contributing to the decline of the state. He pointed out that Left governments, whether in Kerala or West Bengal, share a common trait: a lack of progress or direction, represented by the phrase 'nothing left and nothing right'.

During a public rally in Palakkad, PM took a jab at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad, referring to him as the party's "crown prince." Modi criticized Gandhi, alleging that while he seeks votes from the people of Kerala, he remains silent on their concerns and interests.

PM Modi mentioned that Opposition parties, including the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, are obstacles to the development of Kerala and the broader region.

Additionally, he accused them of attempting to block National Highway projects and misusing funds provided by the Central government for the state.

"From West Bengal to Kerala, all the Leftist governments possess a common character: 'nothing left and nothing right'. This means that wherever the Left governs, nothing is 'left behind', and nothing 'done is right'," the Prime Minister said.

He cautioned the people of Kerala to be cautious of both the LDF and UDF.

"In Kerala, Congress calls the Left people 'terrorists'. But in Delhi, Congress and these 'terrorists' sit together, eat together and make strategies for elections," he claimed.

Without taking Rahul Gandhi's name, PM Modi said the "Congress yuvraj" (prince) was not capable of protecting his family's bastion in Uttar Pradesh, taking an example of the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, and "made his new base in Kerala".

He mentioned that the Congress leader would ask for votes from the people of Kerala but wouldn't advocate for their interests.

Modi also criticised the Congress for allegedly having a "back-door agreement" with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which is associated with an organization banned in India for anti-national activities, during the Lok Sabha elections. His visit to Kerala coincided with the BJP releasing its poll manifesto, titled 'Sankalp Patra', for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

During the Palakkad rally, PM Modi assured that Kerala would see significant improvements in connectivity and infrastructure. He promised the construction of expressways and highways, as well as the establishment of a high-speed Vande Bharat train network.