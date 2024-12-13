scorecardresearch
Allu Arjun arrest: Victim’s husband says actor has ‘nothing to do with stampede’, ready to withdraw case

Allu Arjun arrest: Victim's husband says actor has 'nothing to do with stampede', ready to withdraw case

He said that they had gone to Sandhya Theatre that day because his son wanted to see the movie, and emphasised that it wasn’t Allu Arjun’s fault that they were at the theatre. Bhaskar further mentioned that the police had not informed him about the actor’s arrest.

Telugu actor Allu Arjun leaves from Gandhi Hospital after a medical check-up following his arrest, in Hyderabad, on December 13. Telugu actor Allu Arjun leaves from Gandhi Hospital after a medical check-up following his arrest, in Hyderabad, on December 13.

In a surprising turn of events in the Allu Arjun arrest case, the husband of the late Revathi, Bhaskar said he is willing to withdraw the legal proceedings. He clarified that he does not hold the Pushpa 2 actor, Allu Arjun, responsible for the tragic stampede that led to his wife’s death. 

“I am prepared to withdraw the case. I was unaware of the arrest, and Allu Arjun had no involvement in the stampede that claimed my wife’s life,” Bhaskar said. He made these remarks shortly after news broke of Allu Arjun’s arrest in Hyderabad. 

He said that they had gone to Sandhya Theatre that day because his son wanted to see the movie, and emphasised that it wasn’t Allu Arjun’s fault that they were at the theatre. 

Bhaskar further mentioned that the police had not informed him about the actor’s arrest. “I found out about Allu Arjun’s arrest through a news update on my phone while I was at the hospital. He had no connection to the incident, and I am willing to withdraw the case,” he added. 

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the death of a fan during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. Following the tragic incident, Allu Arjun expressed his condolences and announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the deceased’s family. In a social media post, he wrote, “I am deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this incredibly difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet them personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I remain committed to offering every possible support during this challenging time.” 

Meanwhile, the management of Sandhya 70 MM Theatre released a letter they had sent to the Chikkadpally police, requesting additional security and proper permissions for the premiere, given the presence of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and other prominent personalities. However, the police responded by stating that there was no permission for a special show and questioned how the theatre could request extra security. 

Published on: Dec 13, 2024, 5:17 PM IST
