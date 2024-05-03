American Express to open new 1 million sq ft campus in Gurugram

American Express announced that it will soon inaugurate its new campus in Sector 74A, Gurugram, Haryana, spanning nearly one million square feet.

The company stated that its employees will start relocating to the new facility in stages, beginning at the end of this month.

The campus showcases American Express' commitment to creating a vibrant work atmosphere. It has been awarded LEED Gold certification for Building Design and Construction (BD+C) Core and Shell Development.

“American Express in India continues to develop in-country capabilities by leveraging our global expertise and local talent, fostering new opportunities and innovation for customers worldwide. The new office building provides a modern, energy efficient workspace that will enable our teams to continue driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers world-wide,” said Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager, American Express, India.

"Our new India campus is the largest office we’ve built from the ground up globally, and the facility is a fitting reflection of the American Express brand and the kind of workplace where our colleagues can thrive. It incorporates the latest design, sustainability, and technology advancements,” said Gagandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Global Real Estate & Workplace Experience, American Express.

In addition to Gurugram, the company also has facilities in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune. To promote a sense of community, colleagues will have access to various amenities such as a lively cafeteria with diverse cuisines, fitness center, outdoor sports courts, indoor games, and terraces.

Using the latest technology, colleagues can easily connect and collaborate across the campus and with colleagues in other places. User-friendly apps also make it simple to access campus amenities and resources efficiently.

The building incorporates advanced technologies to lessen its environmental impact. These include LED lighting for energy efficiency, smart building systems to maximize facility use, electric vehicle charging stations, renewable energy sources like solar power for hot water and lighting, as well as waste management and water recycling systems.