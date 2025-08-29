‘American ignorance can be pretty staggering’: US market expert criticised for inaccurate post on Chinese investments in India

Business Today
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 29, 2025 11:38 AM IST
‘American ignorance can be pretty staggering’: US market expert criticised for inaccurate post on Chinese investments in IndiaUS market expert called out for inaccurate post on Chinese investments in India

A US market expert and investment adviser has come under fire for his lack of understanding of the India-China dynamic, which many on social media think is a fine example of an average American’s ignorance of India and Indians. Adviser Jim Cramer, trying to chime in with US personalities and politicians on a diatribe against India, inaccurately said that Chinese investments in India will lead to New Delhi becoming a “PRC colony”.

“How long will it take India to realize the real cost of Chinese money? Any longer than the other nation's that got suckered into projects that only involve Chinese workers and end with your being a PRC colony (sic)...” said Cramer, exposing his little knowledge of restrictions against Chinese investments in India.

Investments by China are subjected to a long process of approvals and security clearances from the government. Compared to China, other countries have it easier in India. In fact, major deals such as BYD’s plan to invest $1 billion in an electric car joint venture in 2023, was shelved due to the rules.

Cramer was called out by netizens for his lack of knowledge on the India-China dynamic, and yet seeking to comment on the same.

Asia expert Evan A Feigenbaum said that the scale of American ignorance can be pretty staggering sometimes. “Facts and knowledge are helpful but I also can’t figure out what’s with the serial dumping of nasty-grams on India even from people outside the administration who should know better,” he said.

While some called it the “silliest take ever seen”, some said those looking for oil in Pakistan should not talk about getting suckered.

Despite the obvious criticism, the growing take-down of India in the power corridors of Washington is conspicuous. It is not only about India’s policies and stance on Russian oil and defence, there has been a steadily growing backlash against the H-1B visa as well, which clearly benefits Indians more than citizens of other countries. Apart from Donald Trump who not only imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India, the civil criticism which has now moved into the realm of vitriol is hard to miss. From calling India a laundromat for Kremlin, calling Ukraine war “Modi’s war”, calling the Indian economy “dead”, laughing at the Rupee, blaming deaths of Ukrainian civilians on India, deeming India “maharaja of tariff”, accusing India of visa fraud, Trump and co seem to have taken a stance that’s a hard departure from the previous administrations.

Published on: Aug 29, 2025 11:37 AM IST
