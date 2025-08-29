‘American ignorance can be pretty staggering’: US market expert criticised for inaccurate post on Chinese investments in India

A US market expert and investment adviser has come under fire for his lack of understanding of the India-China dynamic, which many on social media think is a fine example of an average American’s ignorance of India and Indians. Adviser Jim Cramer, trying to chime in with US personalities and politicians on a diatribe against India, inaccurately said that Chinese investments in India will lead to New Delhi becoming a “PRC colony”.

“How long will it take India to realize the real cost of Chinese money? Any longer than the other nation's that got suckered into projects that only involve Chinese workers and end with your being a PRC colony (sic)...” said Cramer, exposing his little knowledge of restrictions against Chinese investments in India.

Investments by China are subjected to a long process of approvals and security clearances from the government. Compared to China, other countries have it easier in India. In fact, major deals such as BYD’s plan to invest $1 billion in an electric car joint venture in 2023, was shelved due to the rules.

Cramer was called out by netizens for his lack of knowledge on the India-China dynamic, and yet seeking to comment on the same.

Asia expert Evan A Feigenbaum said that the scale of American ignorance can be pretty staggering sometimes. “Facts and knowledge are helpful but I also can’t figure out what’s with the serial dumping of nasty-grams on India even from people outside the administration who should know better,” he said.

While some called it the “silliest take ever seen”, some said those looking for oil in Pakistan should not talk about getting suckered.

INVEST IN INDIA NOW. INVERSE CRAMER IN EFFECT. I REPEAT INVEST IN INDIA NOW. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. INVERSE CRAMER HAS BLESSED US. https://t.co/8kuUFGJ2RE — Jack Rangaswami (@JackRangaswami) August 28, 2025

Oh God. This is clueless pro max. A few initial reading suggestions: Press Note 3, India's rules and regulations, countries that are a part of BRI and that are not. Just because something is happening in Congo or Peru, does not mean it will happen in India. Educate yourself. https://t.co/GmyezMoM6P — eeta (@eeta) August 29, 2025

India has almost 0 Chinese investments. Banned Tiktok while the US is still dillydallying, banned China from all infra projects (ports/roads), banned Chinese chips in any telecom or industrial use, including military.

I think @jimcramer is confused about India & Pakistan. https://t.co/qcJH3Z8z7g — Karan - Transform your Dynamic Ads (@Karanjassar) August 28, 2025

The scale of American ignorance can be pretty staggering sometimes. Here’s a tweet by a leading markets figure that betrays zero knowledge of Chinese business activity in India, the restrictions on it from investment screening mechanisms that have been updated in recent years,… https://t.co/b6oRk4Evob — Evan A. Feigenbaum (@EvanFeigenbaum) August 28, 2025

This ignorant guy has 2.2 m followers!

He writes a book about how to make money in any market. Read his book and you will lose money in India since he has zero knowledge of India.

No wonder USA is declining.

btw... I am sure he is a hard core #trumpomaniac. https://t.co/rURoIQ9eJg — Lt Gen P R Shankar (R) (@palepurshankar) August 29, 2025

I thought this guy was smart. But seems ignorant on India and how it tackles China. These Americans certainly won't know India is the only country to have militarily stood up and pushed back the Chinese in recent times.



They are losing such a strong partner, but certainly not… https://t.co/aUMgw0MkJg — Aravind (@aravind) August 28, 2025

Rarely comment on other people’s tweets. But @jimcramer ‘s must rank as the silliest I’ve ever seen. US officials will tell you they adopted India’s anti-China roadmap as their own because it was so far head of the US’s (still is). https://t.co/jSI9DEjpLM — Pramit Pal Chaudhuri (@PramitWorld) August 28, 2025

Citizens of a country heading to 'find oil' in Pakistan should not talk about others getting 'suckered'... :-) https://t.co/rWevVYg6Iz — HindolSengupta (@HindolSengupta) August 29, 2025