Amid massive backlash, ban on accounts of Pakistani celebs including Hania Aamir, Fawad Khan restored

Amid massive backlash both online and offline, the ban on several Pakistani social media accounts has been reinstated. The development came a day after the restrictions on Pakistani social media accounts were lifted, India Today reported.

The Instagram accounts of Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Aamir, Fawad Khan, Mawra Hocane, and Yumna Zaidi, were blocked once again in India. On Wednesday, many Pakistani YouTube channels and Instagram accounts started reappearing in India, much to fans' surprise.

Advertisement

After this, speculation that the social media "ban" on Pakistani celebrities was quietly rolled back started doing the rounds on social media, with #BanPakContent being the top hashtag.

Replying to a user on social media, strategic affairs analyst Sushant Sareen asked whether Hafiz Saeed or Lashkar-e-Taiba, Al-Qaeda and Jaish-e-Mohammad will be unbanned to reward them for good behaviour if they don't issue any anti-India statement for a few weeks.

"Please ask these "govt sources" that if tomorrow Hafiz Saeed or Lashkar-e-Taiba, Al Qaeda and Jaish Mohammad don’t issue any anti-India statement for a few weeks, will these groups be un-banned to "incentivise and reward" them for good behaviour? Perhaps @PMOIndia can tell us if this is how brainless Indian policy is on Pakistani propaganda? In any case why speak on 'background' if you are so cocksure of your actions? Say it openly," Sareen commented.

Advertisement

"In the aftermath of Pahalgam attacks, we took a national resolve to cripple the Pakistani terror state with a whole of nation approach. Sadly, we are diluting our mission by lifting the digital iron curtain," a user wrote on X.

The government, however, has issued no official statement regarding the reinstatement of the ban on Pakistani celebs. The restrictions on Pakistani accounts were enforced after tensions peaked between India and Pakistan, following India's Operation Sindoor.

Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian forces launched precision strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Several Pakistani artists, including Hania Aamir, publicly criticised India's military action, leading to backlash from their Indian fans and the subsequent blocking of their accounts in India.