Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Reliance employees get hampers with Haldiram's aloo bhujia and more

The wedding of Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Encore Healthcare heiress Radhika Merchant has will take place in a grandiose ceremony today. While the wedding guests are being treated to luxury hotel stays and extravagant gifts, Reliance employees haven't been left out.

Several employees shared photos and videos of the gift hamper they received ahead of the big fat Indian wedding. The red gift box comprises four packets of Haldiram's namkeen, a box of sweets and a silver coin.

The box comes with the gold lettering: "With the divine grace of our devis and devtas, we celebrate the wedding of Anant and Radhika. With best wishes, Nita and Mukesh Ambani."

Thankyou ⁦@reliancejio⁩ for the sweets

We wish best for the Anant Ambani’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/GYdk7BiJQN — The codewali (@the_codewala) July 10, 2024

On the occasion of Anant Ambani's wedding, they has distributed sweets in all the Reliance owned companies.#AmbaniWedding #Jio pic.twitter.com/cTPQg4KR1f — Parashar (@arparashara) July 9, 2024

Meanwhile, offices in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) have declared work from home for their employees till July 15. The decision was taken due to the traffic diversions and restrictions in place for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding from July 12-14.

The wedding will be attended by the who's whos of various spheres of life, right from politics to business to entertainment.

Some notable attendess include Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, former UK PM Sir Tony Blair, former Canada PM Stephen Harper, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, podcaster-life coach Jay Shetty, and Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet.

The couple's wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Ashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav' or wedding reception on July 14.