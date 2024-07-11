'Nita ji to Mukesh ji requested me again and again': Mamata Banerjee off to attend Anant-Radhika wedding in Mumbai

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has confirmed that she will be attending the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai on July 12, Friday.

As soon as Mamata reached the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, speaking to media she said that she might not have attended the wedding. However, since she said that as she was requested a lot by the Ambani family to grace the wedding with her presence, she has now agreed to be a part of the celebrations.

"I might not have gone (to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding), but all of the family members, from Nita ji to Mukesh ji everyone is requesting me to attend the wedding again and again, that is why I am going," she said.

Bengal CM will also be meeting NCP president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena UBT's Uddhav Thackeray.

She said, "Tomorrow I have an appointment with Uddhav Thackeray. I will also meet Sharad Pawar there. There will be political discussion as we will meet after (Lok Sabha) elections. Akhilesh Yadav will also reach there, so there is a possibility that I will meet him too."

The West Bengal chief minister is expected to return to Kolkata on July 13.

On July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will get married. On July 13 and 14, there will be two festivities. Mega Bollywood stars and celebrities worldwide are anticipated to appear at these events.

The wedding will be attended by Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, his deputy Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh, and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Others who have been invited include Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and former President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

The Kardashian sisters-- Kim and Khloe-- will also be in attendance at the wedding. Podcaster and life coach Jay Shetty as well as wrestler-actor John Cena will also be present. Despacito singer Luis Rodriguez aka Luis Fonsi and Calm Down fame Rema will be present at the wedding.



