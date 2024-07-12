From Dahi Bhalla to Pani Puri: Nita Ambani picks Varanasi's best chaats for Anant-Radhika's wedding menu on July 12

Indian weddings are renowned for their extravagant feasts, and the upcoming grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is no exception. As details of their much-anticipated celebration emerge, food enthusiasts are in for a treat with a lip-smacking menu on the cards.

According to a report by Mint, the prestigious Kaashi Chaat Bhandar from Varanasi has been selected by Nita Ambani to showcase some of their iconic dishes at the grand event. Guests can look forward to indulging in various traditional delicacies, including tikki, tomato chaat, chana kachori, palak chaat, and kulfi.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Rakesh Keshari, the owner of the renowned eatery, shared a delightful encounter with Nita Ambani during her visit to their establishment.

Recalling her visit on June 24, he mentioned, "Nita Ambani came to our chaat bhandaar where she tasted tikki chaat, tomato chaat, palak chaat, and kulfi falooda. She was very pleased and praised the famous chaat of Banaras. It was a privilege to serve her."

The tasty menu prepared by Kaashi Chaat Bhandar for the occasion includes an array of delicious dishes:

- Tamatar Chaat

- Pani Puri

- Dahi Bhalla

- Plain Sohal

- Bhalla Papdi

- Mix Chaat

- Dahi Puri

- Chura Matar

- Papdi Chaat

- Samosa

- Palak Chaat

- Tikki

- Chana Kachori

Desserts

- Kulfi Faluda

- Gulab Jamun

Prior to the wedding festivities, social media influencer Orrhan Awatranami, popularly known as Orry, shared a sneak peek of the menu at the pre-wedding celebrations.

In a vlog titled 'Orry and Tania's Food Adventure in Portofino,' he offered glimpses of food items such as pasta, vada pav, bombolones, leek quiche, fresh cream cheese, and petit pois.

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is set to exchange vows with his fiancée Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Center in BKC, Mumbai. The extravagant event promises to be a celebration of love and culture, complete with a feast fit for royalty.

