Exclusive: Anant Ambani says family follows Sanatan Dharam; 'No interest in politics’

The Ambani family has for years been known for being a pioneer in bringing the industrial revolution to India. Taking forward the legacy are Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Isha Ambani, among others. Anant Ambani is Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son and an heir to the family business. Currently, serving as a Director on the Boards of Reliance Industries, among others, he is all set to host his pre-wedding festivities with fiancé Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

Ahead of it, Anant spoke exclusively to India Today’s News Director Rahul Kanwal on the special episode of 'Jab We Met', about feeling no pressure about the Ambani legacy and their religious and spiritual inclinations.

During an exclusive conversation with India Today, Anant spoke about the legacy and said that he doesn’t feel the pressure at all. “No pressure at all. I think I am privileged to be born into such a family. I am privileged to have my father as my father who has inspired not only me but many others to do good work and to create industries in India.”

He added, “My father and my grandfather took Reliance to greater heights, and I feel it is mine, my brother and my sister’s duty together to ensure my father’s vision is implemented.”

Anant also mentioned that apart from being a world-class business family, they are very religious and spiritual and follow the Sanatan Dharam. “Everyone in my family is religious. My brother is a big Shiv Bhakt. My father worships Lord Ganesh. My mom keeps fast during Navratri for all nine days. My grandmother is also devoted to Shreenath Ji. Everyone in my family is devoted to God. Everything we have is given to us by him. We believe god is everywhere, me and you. My entire family follows Sanatan Dharam.”

When asked if Anant has any interest in joining politics, he prompted said, “No interest in politics.”

Dulhe Raja Anant Ambani opens up about his upcoming marriage with Radhika Merchant and how they are both passionate about animal protection. The groom-to-be talks about his idea of an ideal date night and why Radhika is the girl who stole his heart. Anant talked to India Today… pic.twitter.com/bPBc4SdwHm — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) February 28, 2024

Currently, Jamnagar is prepping to welcome more than 1000 guests including dignitaries, celebrities, and pop stars. The roll calls include the likes of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, among others. Global pop-star Rihanna is said to perform at the ceremony as well.

The 3-day ceremony will be held from March 1 till March 3 in Jamnagar at the Ambani residence.