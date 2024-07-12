Anant Ambani Wedding: Nita Ambani chooses this name on her palms over husband's for Mehendi design

Nita Ambani's mehndi design for her son Anant's wedding has garnered much attention for its intricate details and a heartwarming element – the incorporation of her family members' names.

The mehndi featured the names of Nita Ambani's husband, Mukesh, prominently displayed on her palm. Surrounding his name were the names of their four children – Akash, Isha, Anant (the groom), and their daughter-in-law, Shloka.

The design extended beyond the immediate family. The names of Nita Ambani's precious grandchildren – Prithvi, Veda, Krishna, and Adiya – were also delicately inscribed within the mehndi.

In this design, a beautiful motif of Radha-Krishna on her palms is complemented by the names of the new couple – Anant and Radhika – along with rest of the Ambani family, on the back of her hands.

On one hand, Nita Ambani had the names of her youngest son Anant and his future wife Radhika. On the other hand, she painted the names of her husband, her son Akash and his wife Shloka, as well as her daughter Isha and Isha's husband, Anand Piramal.

Veena Nagda, a popular mehendi artist for Bollywood celebrities, arrived at Antilia two days ago for Anant and Radhika's mehendi ceremony.

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant in just a few hours, concluding a long engagement.

The couple has already hosted several pre-wedding celebrations, including a three-day event in Jamnagar and a luxury cruise with stops in Europe.