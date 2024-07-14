Anant-Radhika's wedding: YouTuber, businessman entered without invitation, FIR filed

Two people entered Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding without an invitation, the Mumbai Police said on Sunday. One of them who entered without permission is Venkatesh Narasaiya Alluri (26) who is a YouTuber and the other person is Lukman Mohammad Shafi Sheikh (28) who called himself a businessman.

Both were taken into custody by Mumbai's BKC Police. Separate cases have been registered against them, the police said, adding that they came from Andhra Pradesh to attend the wedding. The police have released the accused after giving them notice and taking legal action in both cases, news agency ANI reported citing police.

After months of grand pre-wedding celebrations, Anant, the youngest son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, tied the knot with Radhika on Friday night in Mumbai. The grand wedding was attended by global celebrities, business tycoons, and politicians.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi blessed the newly-wed couple Anant and Radhika on Saturday. Modi arrived at the Ambani family-owned Jio World Convention Centre here for a wedding reception that has been titled 'Shubh Aashirwad'.

From Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and others attended the extravagant wedding, which has been dubbed as the "wedding of the year" by many.

Then there was also Rajinikanth, who arrived with his wife Lata, daughter Soudarya, son-in-law Vishagan Vanangamudi and grandson Veer. The Tamil superstar, dressed in traditional Tamil wear, danced to 'dhol' beats with Ranveer and Anil Kapoor with the groom trying to match steps with the trio.

Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson; and Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H Nasser were also on the guest list.

Politicians who attended the wedding included Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray.

Hollywood actor and former wrestler John Cena couldn't stop himself from grooving to the beats of the 'dhol'. Much to the delight of Indian fans from his WWE days, Cena -- powder blue kurta paired with a white bottom -- also did his famous provocative gesture "You can't see me" as he shook a leg with fellow attendees.

Also part of the celebrations were American media personalities Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, who opted for traditional Indian attire custom-made by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

In a video doing social media rounds, the Kardashian sister duo could be seen being welcomed by Nita Ambani, the mother of the groom, into the wedding hall. In her Instagram Story, Kim said Anant-Radhika's wedding will feature on "The Kardashians", their popular reality series.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with singer-husband Nick Jonas, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif were part of Anant's 'baaraat' or wedding procession.

Rapper Rema brought the house down with his stage act on the chartbuster "Calm Down" with Salman, Ranveer, Anant, and Ambani family patriarch Mukesh Ambani, as well as Shanaya Kapoor vibing in the audience. The Nigerian rapper reportedly charged around Rs 25 crore for his performance.

The three-day wedding Ambani extravaganza is the final stop in a string of lavish parties the family has hosted since March. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted in Gujarat's Jamnagar which witnessed the performances by pop diva Rihanna and the who's who of Bollywood.

