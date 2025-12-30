Angel Chakma murder: Uttarakhand CM speaks to father of Tripura student killed in Dehradun, promises strict action

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday spoke to Tarun Chakma, the father of Angel Chakma, the 24-year-old student from Tripura who died after being brutally attacked by a mob in Dehradun earlier this month. During the conversation, the chief minister assured the family that the state government would ensure strict punishment for those responsible for the killing.

Angel Chakma, an MBA student, was assaulted on December 9 in the Selakui area of Dehradun while he and his brother were purchasing household items. According to the FIR, a group of intoxicated men allegedly hurled caste-based slurs at the brothers. When Angel objected, the situation escalated, and he was attacked with iron rods and knives. He suffered severe injuries and remained hospitalised for over two weeks before succumbing on December 25.

Expressing grief over the incident, Dhami said five accused have been arrested so far. He noted that another suspect is believed to have fled to Nepal and efforts are underway to apprehend him, including the announcement of a reward.

Dhami told Chakma that he is personally pained by this incident and can understand the family's grief in this situation. The CM said that the Uttarakhand government will ensure strict punishment for the culprits. He added that such an environment has never existed in Uttarakhand, where students from all over the country and abroad come to study. Therefore, this incident is distressing for everyone. The government will take strict action in such matters.

The chief minister also said he has spoken to Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh following the incident. He added that the Uttarakhand government stands firmly with the bereaved family and that he would coordinate with the Tripura government regarding further assistance, while ensuring all possible support from Uttarakhand.

Earlier in the day, Tarun Chakma demanded the death penalty for those involved in his son’s killing, calling the attack racially motivated. The incident has drawn condemnation from leaders across party lines. Union minister Kiren Rijiju described the killing as deeply disturbing and called for strict action along with a broader change in social mindset.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said Angel Chakma suffered fatal spinal and head injuries during the assault. Police have confirmed that five people have been arrested, including two minors who have been sent to a juvenile reform home. A reward of ₹25,000 has been announced for information leading to the arrest of the absconding accused, and a police team has been sent to Nepal to trace him.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has provided financial assistance to the Chakma family. Officials said a cheque of ₹4.12 lakh has been released as the first instalment under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955.