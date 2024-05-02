What Manoj Bajpayee said on his hunger pangs as he joins Vedanta's Nand Ghar initiative

Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta, welcomed actor Manoj Bajpayee, who joined with the Nand Ghar an initiative from the group, which aims to eradicate child malnutrition, provide education, healthcare and empower women.

"Maine hamesha kaha hai ki sapne bade dekho. Itne bade ki usme aap ke hi nahi, aapke apno aur aapke desh ke sapne shamil ho. Meri life ka ab tak ka sabse kareebi, mera dream project hai Nand Ghar- jiska lakshya hai desh ki mahilaon aur bachhon ka allround development," he wrote a post on X (formally Twitter).

"Aur isse badi khushi kya hogi hamare liye that now we have @BajpayeeManoj ji joining us too.. All my interactions with our very own family man Manoj ji have been full of life and laughter.. And to have him be a part of our Nand Ghar movement is very special," read his post. "Iss mauke pe umda kalakaar aur kai social issues se judi, Tisca Chopra ji ka hona bhi khas tha."

Enthused about his association with Nand Ghar, Manoj Bajpayee said, "As someone who has lived with hunger pangs, I understand the deep impact it can have on physical, mental and emotional well-being. That's why initiatives like Project Nand Ghar are so crucial. It not only ensures that children receive proper nutrition but also brings hope, opportunity, and a chance for a brighter future. Let's all join hands with the Nand Ghar movement to ensure that we nourish the potential of children, and together, prepare for a brighter India.”

Sharing his thoughts on the movement conceptualised by McCann, Prasoon Joshi, CEO & CCO at McCann Worldgroup India and Chairman, Asia Pacific said “If we want to give our children a genuine chance at realizing their true potential, then well-rounded nutrition is essential. What better way to highlight this than to bring forth some of India’s most famous sons and daughters who have faced this hurdle in their journey.”

All about Nand Ghar

Nand Ghar is the flagship project of Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF) and has been working towards ensuring that no child goes to bed hungry.

The official website of the Nand Ghar describes it as a network of modern Anganwadis that provide development opportunities through early education, healthcare and nutrition access, and women empowerment through skilling initiatives. It aims to transform the lives of 7 crore children and 2 crore women in India through 14 lakh Anganwadis.

As part of its nutrition initiative, Nand Ghar initiated a pilot project aimed at providing multi-millet nutri bars to nearly 50,000 children daily aged 3 to 6 years for 6 months. These bars, manufactured by Troo Good and endorsed by Nutrihub, ICAR-IIMR (Indian Institute of Millets Research), play a pivotal role in eradicating malnutrition and boosting attendance at Nand Ghars.

The initiative extends health services right at the doorstep through Mobile Health Vans and telemedicine. By conducting regular health camps and offering access to digital healthcare, communities gain access to specialized care from the best doctors available.