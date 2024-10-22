Another blow for BJP in Maharashtra: Navi Mumbai leader Sandeep Naik quits, joins Sharad Pawar's NCP 

In a major setback for the BJP ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Sandeep Naik, a former BJP leader and ex-MLA, has joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). Naik is expected to contest from the Belapur seat, where the BJP has re-nominated sitting MLA Manda Mhatre, according to party insiders.

Interestingly, Sandeep Naik's father, Ganesh Naik, a long-time political heavyweight in the Navi Mumbai region, has been re-nominated by the BJP from the Airoli assembly constituency. Despite the split, the senior Naik remains a loyal BJP member.

Welcoming Sandeep Naik into the party, NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil said, "What we have lost is now found. The story that begins in Navi Mumbai will resonate across Maharashtra. We will not overlook the contributions of our most dedicated activists and leaders. Sandeep Naik's entry will undoubtedly strengthen our party.”

भारतीय जनता पार्टी नवी मुंबई जिल्हाध्यक्ष व पक्षाच्या सदस्यत्वाचा राजीनामा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष श्री. चंद्रशेखरजी बावनकुळे यांना पाठवला आहे. भारतीय जनता पक्षाने माझ्यावर जो विश्वास दाखवला त्याबद्दल कृतज्ञता व्यक्त करतो.



I have submitted my resignation from the position of BJP… pic.twitter.com/3FtG2aj5kZ — Sandeep Naik (@isandeepgnaik) October 22, 2024

Naik, in his speech, expressed dissatisfaction with the BJP, saying, "We fulfilled our responsibilities during the last elections, but the recognition and respect for our efforts were lacking." He pledged to focus on Navi Mumbai’s development, calling the satellite town a top priority.

The rivalry between the Naik family and BJP MLA Manda Mhatre has long divided the Belapur constituency, which holds a sizable population of the Agri-Koli community. In 2014, Mhatre defeated Ganesh Naik, then an NCP member, before Ganesh switched to the BJP.

The BJP suffered another blow earlier in the day as former minister Rajkumar Badole also quit the party and joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction. Badole praised the Mahayuti government's performance, stating, "The Mahayuti government has done a lot of good work in Maharashtra. The NCP will contest the elections in the Mahayuti alliance from the place where I contest the election. We feel that this government should come back to Maharashtra again."

Badole, a two-time MLA from the Arjuni-Morgaon constituency in Gondia district, held the position of cabinet minister for Social Justice and Special Assistance during Devendra Fadnavis’s tenure.

This is the third high-profile defection from the BJP. Earlier this month, former minister Harshvardhan Patil left the BJP and joined the Sharad Pawar faction.

