Another blow to Congress: Ex-Maharashtra minister Padmakar Valvi joins BJP

The Congress on Wednesday suffered another jolt when its senior leader in Maharashtra Padmakar Valvi left the party to join the BJP. Valvi, a former MLA from the Shahada constituency in Nandurbar, joined the saffron party in the presence of state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and party leader Ashok Chavan in Mumbai. This is the third big exit from Congress after Milind Deora and Ashok Chavan. While Deora joined the Shiv Sena headed by Eknath Shinde, Ashok Chavan joined the BJP and was sent to Rajya Sabha.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Padmakar Valvi joins BJP, in the presence of state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and party leader Ashok Chavan, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/1EffzonleZ — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

Valvi's exit comes just months before the crucial Lok Sabha elections. He is a prominent tribal leader and has served as the sports minister in the state.

After joining the BJP, Valvi said he was upset with Congress as there was no coordination in the management of the party. He said the pace of work by the BJP, and the planning made by the party from the state to the centre reaches people.

"Its effect can be seen. We, the true workers of the Congress, were upset for years. I was upset for a year. I was hoping to receive an opportunity to campaign for the party in the Lok Sabha election...People are indeed upset in Congress. There is no coordination in the management of the Congress organisation."

Valvi said he would carry out whatever role is assigned to him by the BJP.

Ashok Chavan said that the people who are in Congress can't see their future. "Many people are ready to come to BJP. As elections near, many more people will join BJP...On CAA, it is natural that governments in Kerala and Karnataka will create hurdles."