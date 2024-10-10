Another massive drug bust in Delhi: Cocaine worth Rs 2,000 crore seized, accused flees to London

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday seized around 200 kilograms of cocaine, valued at Rs 2,000 crore, from a warehouse in the Ramesh Nagar area, in what is the latest in a series of drug busts in the national capital. The police tracked the car used for transporting the drugs using its GPS, leading them to the warehouse where the cocaine was stored, India Today reported.

Initial reports suggest the main accused involved in transporting the drugs has fled to London. This seizure is linked to a syndicate that was previously implicated in a major drug haul on October 2, when over 560 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana were confiscated from a godown in Mahipalpur, south Delhi. The narcotics seized in that operation were valued at over Rs 5,620 crore.

#WATCH | Delhi Police Special Cell has recovered a consignment of cocaine from a closed shop in Ramesh Nagar. About 200 kg of drugs have been recovered, whose value in the international market is more than Rs 2,000 crore. This drug was kept in packets of namkeen: Delhi Police… pic.twitter.com/EW7UGLzyFf — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024

In the October 2 case, four individuals were arrested on the spot, with two others apprehended later from Amritsar and Chennai. Another person was detained earlier from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have issued a lookout circular (LOC) for Indian-origin Dubai-based businessman Virender Basoya, who is suspected of involvement in the Rs 5,620 crore drug cartel.

(With inputs from Arvind Ojha)

