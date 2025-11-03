Another storm brews in Bay of Bengal: IMD issues cyclone alert for Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a 'Cyclone Alert' for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, warning that a new system forming over the Bay of Bengal could intensify into a cyclonic storm from November 4.

According to a senior IMD official, a low-pressure area began forming over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Myanmar coast at 8.30 am on November 2, accompanied by a cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

"The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move north and then northwestwards along and off the Myanmar-Bangladesh coasts during the next 48 hours," the official told news agency PTI.

The department has also forecast squally weather with surface wind speeds reaching 55 kmph over the North Andaman Sea, cautioning that sea conditions will remain rough from November 4 onwards.

In view of the alert, the local administration has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the North Andaman coast. Boat operators, islanders, and tourists have been urged to exercise extreme caution and avoid recreational activities at sea.

The warning comes just a week after Cyclone Montha made landfall on October 28, crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada. The severe cyclonic storm disrupted normal life in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, damaging crops and property.

According to preliminary estimates, Cyclone Montha affected agricultural produce spread over 1.38 lakh hectares, causing losses worth Rs 829 crore and impacting over 1.74 lakh farmers. The Andhra Pradesh government’s report to the Centre pegged total damages at around Rs 5,244 crore.

The IMD said the current weather system was still under observation, and further updates on its track and intensity would be issued as the disturbance evolves over the Bay of Bengal.