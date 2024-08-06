'Apologize by holding your ears, otherwise...': Congress slams BJP MP's false claim over Priyanka Gandhi not attending Ambani wedding

Congress leaders on Tuesday criticized Nishikant Dubey for his remarks about the Gandhi family. They clarified that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not attend Anant Ambani's wedding and called the BJP MP's claims "blatant lies."

During a debate on the Finance Bill in the Lok Sabha, Nishikant Dubey claimed that a member of the Gandhi family attended the recent wedding of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate warned the BJP leader that action would be taken if he didn't apologize. She accused the BJP MP of being addicted to lying and stated that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not attend the wedding.

"BJP MP Nishikant Dubey lied about Priyanka Gandhi ji that she attended Ambani wedding. She did not attend at all. This man is addicted to lying, but this is also a matter of privilege. Apologize by holding your ears, otherwise, action will be taken against you,” she wrote on X.

Congress leader KC Venugopal challenged Dubey's statement in the Lok Sabha, questioning the chair's decision to permit such comments. NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule backed him, accusing the BJP of fabricating stories and tarnishing reputations.

"There is nothing wrong in attending a wedding but let us not create fake narratives. The problem with the BJP is that it creates fake narratives and maligns families. It has maligned my family as well... Do you even think what families go through?" she asked.

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi did not attend the lavish wedding. However, many leaders from both the Opposition and the ruling party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, were present at the event.