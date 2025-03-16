AR Rahman admitted to hospital after complaining of chest pain

Music composer AR Rahman was admitted to a private hospital on Greams Road in Chennai on Sunday morning after experiencing chest pain. He was taken to the hospital at around 7:30 am, where doctors conducted tests, including an ECG and echocardiogram. He may undergo an angiogram, sources told India Today.

In November 2024, AR Rahman and his ex-partner Saira Banu were in the news after they announced separation after 29 years of marriage. She also revealed that her health concerns led to this decision and that she will still continue to support him. They are parents to three children; Raheema, Khatija and Ameen.

On the work front, AR Rahman had two releases this year with Tamil film, Kadhalikka Neramillai and Chhaava. The composer has a slew of projects in different languages at different stages of production. He is gearing up for the release of Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Hassan. The film is likely to release on June 10. Lahore 1947, Tere Ishk Mein, Ramayana series, Ram Charan’s RC 16 and Gandhi Talks are some of the upcoming projects in the pipeline.

