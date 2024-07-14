Armstrong murder case: History sheeter Thiruvengadam killed in police encounter near Madhavaram

One of the accused in the murder of K Armstrong, Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Tamil Nadu chief, was killed in an encounter Madhavaram, Chennai, on the night of July 14, police said.

Police sources said Thiruvengadam was taken to the spot to recover weapons used in the killing of K Armstrong when he fired at the police officials with the recovered gun.

He was injured in the retaliatory firing and rushed to the hospital. “He was declared brought dead by the doctors,” officials said.

Thiruvengadam, a history-sheeter, was allegedly involved in the murder of BSP state chief. He is said to have followed Armstrong for several days, ahead of the murder, keeping a constant tab on the BSP leader’s activities.

K Armstrong was allegedly hacked to death on July 5 by six unidentified people near his residence in Chennai’s Perambur area. A group of bike-borne men attacked Armstrong with knives, leaving him fatally injured on the road. The BSP chief was rushed to a private hospital in the city, where he was declared brought dead.

At least 11 suspects have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

BSP supremo Mayawati had demanded a CBI probe into the murder of Armstrong, claiming those who have been arrested so far were not the real culprits. She urged Chief Minister Stalin to refer the probe to the central agency to ensure justice to the victim.

Stalin had visited the family of slain BSP leader and assured that the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice. He conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the BSP leader’s wife and the other family members and assured them that all those involved in the ghastly murder would be punished according to the law.