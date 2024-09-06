‘Article 370 is history...’: Amit Shah unveils BJP’s manifesto ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 6 released the party’s manifesto while launching BJP’s poll campaign for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

Addressing party supporters, Amit Shah, who is on his two-day visit to the Union Territory, said, “Article 370 is part of history and will never come back. The people of the country and the state respect the abrogation of Article 370.”

Highlighting the party’s rule in the past decade, the home minister said, “Last 10 years saw the golden era of Jammu and Kashmir,” adding that the party has ensured peace, progress and development during the period.

Among the 25 promises in the manifesto, the first is ‘wiping out terrorism and separatism in the state’, followed by prioritising and enhancing women’s financial security and self-reliance.

A new tourist hub will come up near Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and 5 lakh jobs will be created in the valley, Shah said, talking about the BJP's poll manifesto.

Tourist centres will also be created in Jammu and the BJP will ensure the welfare of displaced communities, including Kashmiri Pandits, the manifesto said.

"We will launch the Tika Lal Taploo Visthapit Samaj Puranvas Yojana (TLTVPY) to ensure the safe return and rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandit community," a part of the manifesto read.

Jammu and Kashmir is headed for a three-phased election in September and October, which will be the first assembly elections for the Union Territory that was created in 2019.

Polling will be held in J&K on September 18, September 25 and October 1, and votes will be counted on October 8. The J&K Assembly has 90 seats, with 87.09 lakh electors.