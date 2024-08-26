Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Full list of BJP candidates for Phase 1

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its first list of 44 candidates for the elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. However, it withdrew this list and issued a revised one, naming candidates for 15 constituencies going to polls in Phase-1. The saffron party, which has marginal presence in the Valley, has chosen to field its candidates for a few seats in Kashmir, including Pampore, Shopian, Anantnag West and Anantnag.



BJP: Full List of Candidates for J&K Assembly Elections 2024

Pampore: Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi

Rajpora: Arshid Bhat

Shopian: Javed Ahmed Qadri

Anantnag West: Mohd Rafiq Wani

Anantnag: Syed Wazahat

Srigufwara-Bijbehara: Sofi Yousuf

Shangus-Anantnag East: Veer saraf

Inderwal: Tariq Keen

Kishtwar: Shagun Parihar

Padder-Nagseni: Sunil Sharma

Bhadarwah: Daleep Singh Parihar

Doda: Gajay Singh Rana

Doda West: Shkati Raj Parihar

Ramban: Rakesh Thakur

Banihal: Salim Bhat



The BJP's Central Election Committee had met on Sunday evening to finalise the party's candidates for the polls. Jammu and Kashmir is going to polls in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. The 90-member assembly of Haryana will go to polls on October 1. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 4.

In the last assembly elections in 2014, the BJP had won 25 seats. The party is making all out efforts to fend off the challenge from a resurgent Congress, which has tied up with the National Conference, especially in the Jammu region, a BJP bastion since 2014.



