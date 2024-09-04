'First aim is to fill all govt vacancies, extend age to 40 years': Rahul Gandhi makes bold promises for transforming Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant speech during his campaign for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, made bold promises aimed at transforming the region's administration and economy. Speaking to a large crowd in Ramban, Gandhi confidently asserted that a Congress-led alliance government is set to take power in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the upcoming assembly elections, the first since the Narendra Modi-led government, during its second term, revoked the contentious Article 370, the Congress is contesting in alliance with the National Conference.

Gandhi, during the course of his speech, emphasized that the first priority of his government would be to address unemployment by filling all vacant government positions and extending the age limit for government jobs to 40 years. "Our first task will be to fill all the government vacancies and we will extend the age to 40 years," he declared, drawing cheers from the audience.

The Congress leader also pledged to regularize daily wage workers, making their positions permanent, and to increase their income. This move, he suggested, is part of a broader plan to ensure economic stability and fairness for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "We will regularize the daily wage workers, make them permanent and we will increase their income," Gandhi promised.

#WATCH | Ramban | J&K Assembly elections: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says "The alliance government of Congress party is going to come to power here, this is going to happen. Our first task will be to fill all the government vacancies and we will extend the age to… pic.twitter.com/jCBbjneUw4 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2024

Gandhi's speech also touched on the importance of unity and inclusivity in governance. He assured the people that his government's objective would be to govern by taking everyone together, respecting all communities and fostering a sense of collective responsibility. "Our goal will be to run the government of Jammu and Kashmir by taking everyone together, everyone should be respected," he stated, highlighting the Congress party's commitment to inclusivity.

Reflecting on the natural beauty and the warmth of the people in the region, Gandhi expressed a desire to spend more time in Jammu and Kashmir after the elections. "This is such a beautiful place... You have made a 45-minute program for me here, you have cheated me. At least 2-3 day program should be made here," he said in a lighter vein, underscoring his fondness for the region.

Jammu and Kashmir has been a focal point of political and territorial disputes between India and Pakistan since the partition in 1947. The region was granted special autonomy under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution until the Indian government revoked this status in August 2019, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories—Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Since the revocation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has been under significant political and administrative changes, including heightened security measures and restrictions on political activity. The upcoming Assembly elections are the first since the reorganization of the state, making them a crucial event in the region's political history.