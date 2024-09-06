J&K farmers to get Rs 4,000 more under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in FY25: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that farmers of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) would be provided with an additional amount of Rs 4,000 under the Centre's Kisan Samaan Nidhi scheme. He said that at present the farmers are getting Rs 6,000, and an additional Rs 4,000 will be given soon.

The BJP manifesto for J&K elections said: "We will provide Rs 10,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, comprising the existing Rs 6,000 along with an additional Rs 4,000, thereby ensuring the wellbeing of farmers in Jammu & Kashmir."

Earlier, the outlay was at Rs 60,000 crore, now it shall be around Rs 1 lakh crore for FY25. The money will be directly transferred in three instalments -- Rs 3,000, Rs 3,000, and Rs 4,000.

It is to be noted that the Centre had pegged the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi allocation at Rs 60,000 crore in the interim budget, with an allowance of Rs 6,000 per farmer per year. It remained unchanged in the Union Budget 2024 presented in July.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is a central program launched in 2019 with the aim of enhancing the income of Small and Marginal Farmers (SMFs). Eligible farmers receive a direct payment of Rs 6000 annually under this scheme, distributed in three equal installments of Rs 2000 every four months. The funds are transferred directly to the bank accounts of qualified beneficiaries.

In June 2024, PM Narendra Modi released the 17th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana of Rs 20,000 crore. The 16th installment was disbursed on February 28, 2024.

To register for the PM Kisan Yojana as a farmer, one can please follow these steps:

> Visit the official website at pmkisan.gov.in.

> Navigate to the Farmers Corner section.

> Choose the 'New Farmer Registration' option.

> Opt for either Rural farmer registration or urban farmer registration.

> Input your Aadhaar number, mobile number, select your state, and request an OTP.

> Enter the OTP received and proceed with the registration process.

> Provide additional details such as selecting your state, district, bank information, and personal particulars. Ensure the accuracy of the details as per your Aadhaar card.

> Click on 'Submit for Aadhaar authentication'.

> Upon successful authentication of your Aadhaar details, fill in your land information, upload necessary supporting documents, and save your information.

> Following completion, the beneficiary will receive a confirmation or rejection message on the screen.