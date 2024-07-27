Ex-Agniveers to be priortised for jobs in state police, fire departments: Arunachal Pradesh CM

The state government of Arunachal Pradesh has announced a new initiative that will allow the retired Agniveers to receive preferential treatment during recruitment for key services including the state's police and emergency and fire department. This along boosting employment opportunities for local youth through training programs designed to prepare them for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme, Chief Minister Pema Khandu confirmed.

In a statement shared on X, Khandu emphasised the importance of this initiative, stating, "This transformative program will enable the youngsters of Arunachal Pradesh to serve the country." He outlined the government's commitment to providing training opportunities that align with the Agnipath framework, which was introduced by the Central Government in 2022.

The Agnipath scheme targets young individuals aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years, offering them recruitment into the Army, Navy, and Air Force on a four-year contractual basis. Recruits under this program are referred to as Agniveers. Following the completion of their four-year service, 25 percent of these recruits may have the opportunity to transition into regular positions within the armed forces.

In a broader context, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has announced a 10 percent reservation for ex-Agniveers in recruitment for the Central Armed Police Forces and paramilitary services. Following the central initiative, various state governments have echoed this approach, ensuring that retired Agniveers can find opportunities within their local police forces.

The Agnipath scheme became a big issue, which was fanned by the Opposition. Opposition leaders, especially Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, claimed that the Agnipath scheme would harm the future of young adults who are just entering the workforce.

Under the Agnipath scheme, candidates who get selected are enrolled as Agniveers for a period of 4 years. Of these, up to 25 per cent of Agniveers are absorbed in the armed forces as regular cadre.