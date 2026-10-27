Arunachal sends its first kiwi consignment to Dubai, but farmers fear cheap imports at home

The export was facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

Why farmers are worried

Only Grade A kiwis, normally weighing 100 grams and more, qualify for export. For Hibu Gambo, who leads a co-operative society of around 200 kiwi growers in Ziro Valley, the bigger concern is what happens to the smaller fruits in the domestic market.

"The imported ones are not organic, so they can sell at Rs 60 to 70 per kg in wholesale markets. As our kiwis are organic, we can't sell at their price. So we lose in the competition," Gambo told DH from Ziro.

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Arunachal Pradesh kiwis are priced at Rs 140 to Rs 150 in wholesale markets. Kiwis from Chile and Iran reach Indian markets by early September, while Arunachal Pradesh's crop is harvested from mid-October.

"The fear of early imports even forces many farmers to harvest early even if the fruits are not ripe. So if the government can delay the import by a fortnight, that will help us," Gambo said.

The state government has also issued an advisory against early harvesting.

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Organic, but without certification

Arunachal's kiwis are organic by default, but many farmers do not have organic certification, which prevents them from getting better prices. Private certification can cost Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per hectare, while certification through a government agency costs Rs 500 to Rs 600 per hectare.

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Farmers want government help to get the certification.

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Ziro wants a GI tag

Arunachal Pradesh produced 852 MT of kiwis in 2025-26, accounting for 50 per cent of India's production. Nearly 650 hectares in the state are under kiwi cultivation, with Ziro Valley emerging as the main hub.

"The trial export by the APEDA is a positive development. But the problems confronting the farmers must be addressed to push kiwi cultivation in order to generate more employment," said Ziro farmer Taku Chatung.

Chatung also stressed the need for a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Ziro kiwis to improve branding and help farmers get better prices.