From 'Kashmir Saffron' to 'Mithila Makhana': 15 GI-tagged food ingredients for your festive kitchen

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15 GI-tagged ingredients for your festive kitchen

Kashmir Saffron: Jammu and Kashmir

Use it for: Kheer, phirni, rabri, kesar peda and saffron-infused milk.

Kashmir Saffron is known for its distinctive aroma, colour and flavour. A few strands soaked in warm milk can lend fragrance and a golden hue to traditional Indian desserts. It can also be used to flavour festive milk-based drinks and sweets.

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Mithila Makhana: Bihar

Use it for: Makhana kheer, roasted makhana, makhana curry and festive snack mixes.

Associated with the Mithila region, makhana is a versatile ingredient for both sweet and savoury preparations. Roasted makhana can be seasoned with spices for a quick snack, while the ingredient can also be cooked into kheer or added to curries.

Guntur Sannam Chilli: Andhra Pradesh

Use it for: Chutneys, pickles, spicy namkeen and savoury mixtures.

Guntur Sannam chilli is valued for its pungency and is widely associated with Andhra Pradesh’s spice-growing tradition. It can add heat to festive savoury snacks, homemade pickles and chutneys. The quantity should be adjusted according to the desired spice level.

Lakadong Turmeric: Meghalaya

Use it for: Dal, vegetable curries, spice blends and savoury festive dishes.

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Lakadong turmeric, from Meghalaya, is known for its rich colour and high curcumin content. It can be used in everyday festive cooking, particularly in dals, vegetable preparations and spice mixes where turmeric contributes colour and earthy flavour.

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Coorg Green Cardamom: Karnataka

Use it for: Kheer, payasam, laddoos, festive sweets and spice blends.

Coorg Green Cardamom is a registered GI product associated with Karnataka’s Kodagu region. Its fragrant flavour makes it useful in milk-based desserts, traditional sweets and festive beverages. The spice can also be ground into masalas for sweet and savoury dishes.

Bhalia Wheat: Gujarat

Use it for: Rotis, flatbreads and wheat-based festive dishes.

Bhalia Wheat is associated with the Bhal region of Gujarat. It can be used to prepare rotis and other flatbreads served with festive curries and vegetable dishes. Its regional identity also makes it an option for meals that highlight local ingredients.

Kachai Lemon: Manipur

Use it for: Chutneys, pickles, marinades and tangy accompaniments.

Kachai Lemon comes from Manipur and is known for its distinctive citrus character. Its juice can be used to brighten chutneys and marinades, while the fruit can also be incorporated into pickles. It offers a sharp, refreshing contrast to rich and spicy festive meals.

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Byadagi Chilli: Karnataka

Use it for: Curry masalas, gravies, spice blends and savoury snacks.

Byadagi chilli, associated with Karnataka, is prized for its deep red colour and relatively mild heat compared with some hotter varieties. It is useful in gravies and masalas where colour and flavour matter, making it a practical ingredient for festive curries and savoury preparations.

Vazhakulam Pineapple: Kerala

Use it for: Pineapple pudding, fruit-based desserts, cakes and sweet chutneys.

Vazhakulam Pineapple is associated with Kerala and is valued for its flavour. It can be used in desserts, baked dishes and sweet accompaniments. Pineapple pudding or a homemade cake can offer a fruity alternative to traditional milk-based festive sweets.

Pratapgarh Aonla: Uttar Pradesh

Use it for: Amla chutney, murabba, preserves and tangy relishes.

Pratapgarh Aonla comes from Uttar Pradesh. Its tart flavour makes it suitable for chutneys, preserves and murabba. Amla-based accompaniments can provide a tangy contrast to rich meals, while preserves can also be served as part of a festive spread.

Nashik Grapes: Maharashtra

Use it for: Fruit desserts, grape chutney, sauces and festive fruit platters.

Nashik in Maharashtra is known for its grape-growing region. Grapes can be incorporated into fruit desserts and sauces or used to add natural sweetness to chutneys. They can also complement festive spreads that include fresh fruit and lighter desserts.

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Sangli Raisins: Maharashtra

Use it for: Pulao, halwa, kheer, laddoos and sweet snack mixes.

Sangli in Maharashtra is associated with raisin production. Raisins can add sweetness and texture to a range of festive recipes, from halwa and kheer to laddoos and snack mixes. They can also be added to savoury rice-free grain preparations and vegetable dishes.

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Salem Sago: Tamil Nadu

Use it for: Sabudana khichdi, sago payasam, vadas and puddings.

Salem Sago is associated with Salem in Tamil Nadu. Sago pearls can be used in both sweet and savoury preparations. Sago payasam makes a suitable dessert, while sabudana khichdi and vadas can be served as snacks or as part of fasting menus, depending on family and regional customs.

Kandhamal Haladi: Odisha

Use it for: Dal, vegetable curries, marinades and spice mixes.

Kandhamal Haladi is the name used in the GI registry for the turmeric associated with Odisha’s Kandhamal region. It can be used in dals, vegetable curries and marinades, adding colour and earthy flavour to savoury dishes.

Goa Cashew: Goa

Use it for: Kaju katli, cashew-based gravies, sweets and festive snack mixes.

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Goa Cashew, also known as Kaju or Caju in the registry, is a registered GI product. Cashews can be ground into a paste for rich gravies, used in sweets such as kaju katli, or added to festive snack mixes. They offer both sweet and savoury cooking possibilities.