Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Cyclone Arnab to hit Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28; South Central Railway issues advisory

Cyclone Arnab to hit Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28; South Central Railway issues advisory

The review covered vulnerable railway sections, bridges and arrangements for deploying patrol teams. Officials also assessed the status of water levels at vulnerable locations and reviewed the readiness and positioning of bulldozers, sandbags and ballast rakes

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 6:31 PM IST
Cyclone Arnab to hit Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28; South Central Railway issues advisorySCR has issued a travel advisory for passengers in view of Cyclone Arnab

South Central Railway (SCR) has issued a travel advisory for passengers in view of Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, 2026. The railway zone has stepped up safety measures after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in several districts of Telangana.

Advertisement

According to an official press release dated October 27, the cyclone is likely to affect parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and neighbouring areas, potentially disrupting train operations. The weather system is expected to approach the Andhra Pradesh coast between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam, near Yanam, on the morning of October 28 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

READ THIS: Cyclone Arnab alert: Flying from Visakhapatnam or Vijayawada today? Air India warns of flight disruptions, asks passengers to allow extra time

The IMD has issued a red alert for Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu and Mahabubabad districts on October 28. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Warangal, Hanamkonda, Suryapet and Nalgonda on October 28 and 29.

In view of the adverse weather conditions, several trains operating through affected sections may be cancelled, diverted or rescheduled. Railway authorities have urged passengers to check the latest train status before beginning their journeys.

Advertisement

SCR steps up safety measures

South Central Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava reviewed the preparedness measures with Dr R. Gopalakrishnan, Divisional Railway Manager of the Secunderabad Division, and other officials.

The review covered vulnerable railway sections, bridges and arrangements for deploying patrol teams. Officials also assessed the status of water levels at vulnerable locations and reviewed the readiness and positioning of bulldozers, sandbags and ballast rakes.

Advertisement

Accident Relief Trains (ARTs) and Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARMEs) have also been kept ready at Kazipet and Dornakal to respond to emergencies.

The General Manager has instructed department heads, particularly those overseeing operations, engineering, electrical, mechanical, commercial and medical services, to remain on high alert. Officers and supervisors have been directed to closely monitor train operations, bridge conditions and water levels at vulnerable locations.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Arnab to evolve into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’: 53 trains cancelled, schools shut, evacuations underway

What passengers should know

SCR has advised passengers to plan their journeys carefully and remain prepared for possible changes in train schedules. Information regarding cancellations, diversions and rescheduling will be communicated through SMS alerts sent to passengers' registered mobile numbers.

Passengers can also check train status through official railway applications and websites, including IRCTC, RailOne and NTES, or contact the railway enquiry helpline at 139.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 6:31 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more