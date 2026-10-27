Cyclone Arnab to hit Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28; South Central Railway issues advisory

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The IMD has issued a red alert for Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu and Mahabubabad districts on October 28. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Warangal, Hanamkonda, Suryapet and Nalgonda on October 28 and 29.

In view of the adverse weather conditions, several trains operating through affected sections may be cancelled, diverted or rescheduled. Railway authorities have urged passengers to check the latest train status before beginning their journeys.

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South Central Railway (SCR) has issued a travel advisory for rail passengers in view of Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, 2026, as a Severe Cyclonic Storm. Following a red alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for heavy rains across several districts in Telangana, railway authorities have geared up safety preparedness and warned that multiple train services passing through affected routes will be cancelled, diverted, or rescheduled. — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2026

SCR steps up safety measures

South Central Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava reviewed the preparedness measures with Dr R. Gopalakrishnan, Divisional Railway Manager of the Secunderabad Division, and other officials.

The review covered vulnerable railway sections, bridges and arrangements for deploying patrol teams. Officials also assessed the status of water levels at vulnerable locations and reviewed the readiness and positioning of bulldozers, sandbags and ballast rakes.

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Accident Relief Trains (ARTs) and Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARMEs) have also been kept ready at Kazipet and Dornakal to respond to emergencies.

The General Manager has instructed department heads, particularly those overseeing operations, engineering, electrical, mechanical, commercial and medical services, to remain on high alert. Officers and supervisors have been directed to closely monitor train operations, bridge conditions and water levels at vulnerable locations.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Arnab to evolve into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’: 53 trains cancelled, schools shut, evacuations underway

What passengers should know

SCR has advised passengers to plan their journeys carefully and remain prepared for possible changes in train schedules. Information regarding cancellations, diversions and rescheduling will be communicated through SMS alerts sent to passengers' registered mobile numbers.

Passengers can also check train status through official railway applications and websites, including IRCTC, RailOne and NTES, or contact the railway enquiry helpline at 139.