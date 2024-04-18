Arvind Kejriwal's party launches 'AAP ka Ram Rajya website'; Happiness Curriculum among key highlights

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday launched its AAP ka Ram Rajya website on the occasion of Ram Navami ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The party said that its jailed supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's efforts have been geared towards the concept of Ram Rajya.

Sneak peek into AAP ka Ram Rajya website

With a blue-colored background screen and footprints in yellow, the party website reads, "Kya hai AAP ka Ram Rajya" along with the YouTube link of Arvind Kejriwal's speech in Delhi Assembly. The website is further divided into four sections-- Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat and Goa-- which bear the faces of Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP's Goa and Maharashtra chief Amit Palekar and its Gujarat head Isudan Gadhvi, respectively.

It then proceeds to show the party's schemes and achievements in health, agriculture, electricity, education, employment, pilgrimage and other sectors in Delhi and Punjab. Results can also be filtered out on the basis of schemes like Happiness Curriculum and Business Blasters. Real-time feedback from teachers and parents about the Happiness Curriculum can be seen on the website.

AAP on 'Ram Rajya' website

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said at a presser that the party is determined to fulfill the vision on the ground and people must visit the website to see the work done by the party in Delhi and Punjab. Singh added as per Kejriwal's concept of Ram Rajya, no one is big or small and the idea is to work in the interest of all.

"In Arvind Kejriwal's concept of Ram Rajya, no one is big or small and the idea is to work in the interest of all. Keeping this in mind, AAP's Lok Sabha campaign website has been launched on Ram Navami," Sanjay Singh noted. He added: "Arvind Kejriwal has done amazing work in Delhi to make the dream of Ram Rajya come true and has set an example for the entire country and the world."

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP went onto draw parallels between Lord Rama's life and Kejriwal's tenure as Delhi CM. Singh said AAP chief never submitted to the Centre's authority and worked for the people of Delhi despite the challenges put in his way by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He further said that this is the first Ram Navami without Arvind Kejriwal, while adding the latter keeps worrying about the people of Delhi and India and through letters, keeps informing them what should be done.

Accusing PM Narendra Modi and the Centre of filing false cases against Kejriwal and indulging in vendetta politics, Singh said: "False cases have been fabricated against Arvind Kejriwal as the centre is not able to match his work on education, health, electricity, water, reducing the hardships in people's lives, free bus travel for women, financial assistance of Rs 1,000 for women."