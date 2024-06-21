Arvind Kejriwal Bail Update: ED says court decided matter without considering documents

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday told the Delhi High Court that the Rouse Avenue Court decided that matter without considering the documents provided by it. ASG SV Raju for ED says that the trial court order is “perverse”. He also referred to Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"Without considering the documents, how can you come to the finding that they are relevant or irrelevant. Without perusing the documents, you say that they are “irrelevant. Even this is perverse," Raju told the HC on Friday.

He added that “he was not heard” and his arguments were truncated.

Raju further told the HC that the trial court has come to the conclusion that ED's conduct is malafide by considering wrong dates. He said the trial court order notes that the material was available with the ED in the month of July 2022 but the probe agency had registered ECIR in the case in August 2022.

Raju added that the trial court order noted that Kejriwal was called in August 2023 but he was instead summoned in October 2023.

On Thursday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on a Rs 1 lakh bond. The court declined ED's plea to stay Kejriwal's bail order for 48 hours.

Following this, ED moved the HC on Friday morning. The Delhi HC, on its part, said the release order won't be executed until it hears the ED plea.