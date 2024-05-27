Arvind Kejriwal needs to undergo tests for ‘serious medical ailments’: Atishi on CM’s bail extension plea

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s sudden weight loss as well as high ketone levels are a matter of concern for doctors, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Kejriwal’s plea to the Supreme Court seeking an extension of his interim bail by seven days.

"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has filed for a 7-day extension of his interim bail. When he was in ED custody, judicial custody, he lost 7 kg of weight. This sudden weight loss is a matter of concern for doctors. Despite being out of custody and under medical supervision, he has not been able to regain that weight again,” said Atishi.

The AAP leader said that Kejriwal’s tests show that his ketone levels are extremely high. “Unexplained sudden weight loss along with high ketone levels could be the indicator of some serious medical ailments, including damage to the kidneys, including cancer,” she said, adding that doctors have suggested him to take a series of tests including PET scan of his entire body and other serious tests.

“For such diseases, detecting them early on is very important since these are rapidly progressing diseases. This is why we have asked for a 7-day extension so that he can get these tests done and start on whatever medication needs to be started. And one week later on June 9 he will surrender, instead of June 2," she said.

Kejriwal was granted interim bail on the condition that he would surrender in Tihar jail on June 2, a day after the final phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The Delhi CM had earlier said that the judiciary is under tremendous pressure now, and if the INDIA bloc comes to power on June 4, he will be released from jail the next day.

AAP leaders like Atishi as well as Kejriwal have often reiterated that there is no evidence of money trail connecting him to the Delhi excise policy money laundering scam. They have maintained that Kejriwal was taken into custody not because of any wrongdoing but because Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP feel threatened by him and are scared of him, and have hence erected obstacles in his path ahead of the elections.