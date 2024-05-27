Arvind Kejriwal seeks extension of interim bail by 7 days in SC plea

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking an extension of his interim bail by 7 days. Kejriwal said in his plea that he has to undergo PET-CT scan and other medical tests done, according to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Arvind Kejriwal is currently out on interim bail to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. As per the conditions of the interim bail granted to Kejriwal at present, the Delhi CM will have to surrender himself in Tihar jail on June 2, a day after the last phase of voting in the ongoing general polls.

Commenting on Kejriwal's plea, AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi said that the Delhi CM has not yet regained the weight he lost inside Tihar jail. She also claimed that his ketone level is very high and doctors are of the opinion that more tests need to be done.

“Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has filed a petition in the Supreme Court to extend his seven-day interim bail. As you all know, he lost seven kilograms of weight soon after he was arrested. He has not regained that weight yet. His ketone level has come very high in the test. Doctors believe that more tests need to be done on him; therefore, this petition has been filed,” the Delhi minister said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal said in a recent interview that if the INDIA bloc comes to power, it will lead to his release from jail on June 5. "Judiciary is under tremendous pressure currently. Everyone knows how much pressure they are working under now," Kejriwal said in an interview to PTI.

Calling cases against him "bogus," Kejriwal said that there is no money trail anywhere and not a single paisa has been traced. After coming out on interim bail, Kejriwal has repeatedly said in his rallies that he will be free after the results of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are announced on June 4.

At an election rally in Punjab, Kejriwal asserted that he did not do "corruption of a single rupee" and that he was arrested because Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scared of him. "He (Modi) thought that Kejriwal will campaign in entire country and the BJP's seats will come down, therefore, send him to jail," he said.

In March this year, the Delhi CM was arrested in connection with a money laundering case related to the AAP government's now-defunct liquor excise policy. Former Delhi Deputy CM and Kejriwal's close associate Manish Sisodia is also lodged in prison in connection with the case.

In May, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal to join his party's campaign until June 1, the last phase of the general elections.

(With agency inputs)