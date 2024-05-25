'Situation in Pakistan very bad... You take care of your country': Arvind Kejriwal's jibe at former Pak minister amid Lok Sabha elections phase 6

In a sharp jibe at the former Pakistani minister of information and broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry's comments, Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal has asked him to take care of his own country instead of focussing on India.

Chaudhary had once again shown his support for Kejriwal as the national capital of India went to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal, along with his family, cast his vote on Saturday amidst a strong show of support from Chaudhry, who took to social media platform X to express his hopes for peace and harmony to triumph over hate and extremism.

Chaudhary wrote, "May peace and harmony defeat forces of hate and extremism," reposting Delhi CM's post on X.

May peace and harmony defeat forces of hate and extremism #MorePower #IndiaElection2024 https://t.co/O3YMM1KWlM — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 25, 2024

In response to Chaudhary's post, Kejriwal expressed that India is capable of resolving its own issues and suggested that the Pakistani leader focus on his own country's problems.

Delhi CM replied, "Chaudhary Sahib, I and the people of my country are fully capable of handling our issues. Your tweet is not needed. The situation in Pakistan is very bad right now. You take care of your country."

चौधरी साहिब, मैं और मेरे देश के लोग अपने मसलों को संभालने में पूरी तरह सक्षम हैं। आपके ट्वीट की ज़रूरत नहीं है। इस वक़्त पाकिस्तान के हालात बहुत ख़राब हैं। आप अपने देश को सँभालिये https://t.co/P4Li3y2gDQ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 25, 2024

Chaudhry's support for Kejriwal comes after the Delhi CM was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case related to alleged liquor excise policy. Chaudhry had previously talked about this development as a loss for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The voting process in the national capital saw one lakh polling personnel deployed for the smooth conduct of polling in the scorching heatwave conditions of north India. Various measures were taken to ensure the comfort and safety of voters, including the establishment of cool polling stations and the provision of amenities like air conditioning, drinking water, ramps, and wheelchairs.