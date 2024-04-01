Arvind Kejriwal said Vijay Nair reported to Atishi, not him: ED tells Delhi court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday told the Rouse Avenue Court that Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal told the central agency that Delhi excise policy case accused Vijay Nair reported to Delhi minister Atishi.

He also named Saurabh Bharadwaj while being questioned in connection with the excise policy case, India Today reported. Accused in the Delhi excise policy case, Vijay Nair is the former communication-in-charge of the AAP.

According to the ED, the Delhi CM told them, "Vijay Nair didn't report to him but to Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bharadwaj and his interaction with Vijay Nair was limited."

The central agency said in its application that Kejriwal was evasive in replying to questions on why Vijay Nair worked from the CM's camp office by feigning unawareness about people who work at the Chief Minister's Camp office.

The central agency sought Kejriwal's judicial custody, citing "non-cooperative behaviour". Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing on behalf of the ED, was quoted as saying by Bar & Bench: "Arvind Kejriwal's conduct has been totally non-cooperative and he has tried to mislead the interrogation."

The central agency added: "He did not reveal the password for digital devices... His conduct was totally non-cooperative. He is not giving his phone and deliberately misleading the investigation by giving evasive replies." On Monday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal's lawyers also moved an application in the Delhi High Court to allow him to carry three books-- Bhagavad Geeta, Ramayan and How Prime Ministers Decide by journalist Neerja Chaudhary-- in jail.

The Delhi HC directed the ED to file a status report before the trial court on a PIL seeking restraint on Arvind Kejriwal from issuing directions from custody. The High Court also ordered the central agency to treat the PIL as its own representation.

The case is currently being investigated by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). It pertains to alleged corruption in the formulation of a liquor policy by the AAP government in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor scam. Following his arrest on March 21, he was sent to ED custody till March 28. On March 28, Kejriwal's custody was extended by four days till April 1.