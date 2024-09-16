Arvind Kejriwal seeks appointment from LG VK Saxena, likely to resign as CM tomorrow: AAP 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought an appointment from LG VK Saxena and he is likely to resign from the top post tomorrow, ANI reported citing AAP sources. The latest development comes amid Kejriwal’s announced on September 15 that he will resign as CM in two days.

“I will not sit on that chair till the people announce their verdict... I got justice from the legal court, now I will get justice from the people’s court. Want to give ‘agnipariksha’ after coming out of jail...I will become chief minister and Manish Sisodia deputy CM only when people say we are honest,” Kejriwal said.

AAP has scheduled a series of meetings on September 16, including that of its political affairs committee, to decide on a new CM for Delhi. Senior AAP leader and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia reached Kejriwal’s official residence to discuss with him the probable names for the CM post. The AAP's Political Affairs Committee meeting is scheduled to be held at the Delhi CM’s residence later in the evening.

With just five months left for the Delhi Assembly election, which is slated for February 2025, Kejriwal’s sudden move to resign is being seen as an attempt to return to power in Delhi. He also raised demand for the elections to be held in November along with Maharashtra elections.

Moreover, the Supreme Court’s tough bail conditions would not have allowed Kejriwal to act as the CM.

The Aam Admi Party believes Kejriwal’s resignation will position him as a leader willing to face the people’s judgment rather than clinging to power under a cloud of corruption countering BJP’s narrative.

The party hopes to galvanise public sympathy and mobilise its base, potentially translating into electoral gains in the upcoming polls.