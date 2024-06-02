Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till June 5

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has been sent to judicial custody until June 5 after he surrendered at Tihar jail. This happened because his interim bail expired. The Supreme Court had granted him interim bail last month in a money laundering case, allowing him to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls.

Sources told India Today that after surrendering, Kejriwal will undergo medical check-ups conducted by jail officials. They will monitor his sugar and blood pressure levels during these check-ups.

Before surrendering, Kejriwal paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, prayed at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place, and spoke to AAP leaders and workers at the party office.

Speaking to the media after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi, he strongly criticized PM Modi and the BJP, accusing them of promoting "dictatorship" and stating that he was raising his voice against it.

"I want to tell the people of Delhi - your son is returning to jail today. This is not because I am involved in any corruption, but because I have raised my voice against dictatorship. During (Lok Sabha election) campaigning, the PM accepted that they don't have any proof against me. They have raided more than 500 places but have not recovered a single penny," the AAP chief said.

He also dismissed the exit polls' predictions, which suggested a big win for the BJP-led NDA alliance and a third consecutive term for PM Modi, as he disagreed with their outcomes.

"All these exit polls are fake. One exit poll gave 33 seats to the BJP in Rajasthan, whereas there are only 25 seats there... The real issue is why they had to do a fake exit poll 3 days before the day of counting. There are several theories regarding this, one of them is that they are trying to manipulate the machines (EVMs)," the Delhi Chief Minister further said.