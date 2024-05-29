Arvind Kejriwal to exit INDIA bloc? Delhi CM says AAP is not in a permanent marriage with Congress

In a huge setback to the Congress, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) alliance with the grand old party is not a permanent one. He said that the aim of the AAP and the Congress at present is to defeat the BJP.

"I am not in a permanent marriage with Congress. Our aim is to defeat the BJP for now," Kejriwal said in an exclusive interaction with India Today's Rajdeep Sardesai. Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of AAP, further said that a "big surprise" is awaiting on June 4 as the opposition INDIA alliance will win the Lok Sabha polls.

While the AAP is in alliance with the Congress in Delhi, the two parties are fighting against each other in Punjab. Besides this, he also talked about his arrest in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

"My going back to jail is not an issue. This country's future is at stake... Let them jail me for as long as they want, I will not be cowed down," he said. Kejriwal said that he would resign as the Delhi CM just because the BJP wants so.

At present, Arvind Kejriwal is out on interim bail to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections till June 1. He will have to surrender himself in Tihar jail on June 2, as per the Supreme Court's directions.

Earlier this month, political analyst Prashant Kishor said that Kejriwal's release from jail will hurt the Congress and not the BJP. Kishor explained that Kejriwal coming out of jail will boost the morale of AAP leaders and workers, while adding that it would not be able to impact the voters beyond Delhi and Punjab.

He also said the AAP is only fighting on 22 seats-- 14 in Punjab, 7 in Delhi and 1 in Gujarat. "Of these 22, 14 are in Punjab where a direct contest is between the AAP and Congress. If AAP benefits in Punjab, it will be Congress' loss," he said in an interview with RTV.

While voting in Delhi took place on May 25, elections will take place in a single phase in Punjab on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.