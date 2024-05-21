‘Your real enemies are within your own party’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s dig at UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference on Tuesday, lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He warned Yogi Adityanath that his real enemies are within his own party, and to Amit Shah to reduce his ego, as he is not the prime minister yet.

Arvind Kejriwal said that after the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have made plans to remove Yogi from the post of UP CM. “Yogi ji also abused me. I would like to tell you very politely that your real enemies are sitting in your party. After the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have made preparations to remove you from the post of CM. You deal with them. On 4 June, the INDIA coalition government is going to be formed. If we want to save INDIA, we have to make INDIA victorious. If we want to take INDIA forward, we have to make INDIA win,” said Kejriwal in the press conference.

योगी जी ने भी मुझे गालियाँ दी। आपसे मैं बड़ी विनम्रता से कहना चाहूंगा कि आपके असली दुश्मन तो आपकी पार्टी में बैठे हैं।



लोकसभा चुनाव के बाद नरेंद्र मोदी और अमित शाह आपको CM पद से हटाने की तैयारी कर चुके हैं। आप उनसे निपटिए।



4 जून को INDIA गठबंधन की सरकार बनने जा रही है। INDIA को… pic.twitter.com/Tj64PwN5ma — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 21, 2024

Earlier this month too, Kejriwal had made the same claim. He said that the change in the chief ministerial post would come within two months if BJP emerges victorious. Kejriwal had then said that like the political careers of LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje, ML Khattar, and Yogi Adityanath’s too would be finished. Kejriwal added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started the ‘one nation, one leader’ mission.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal also said that Amit Shah in his Delhi rally, which was attended by fewer than 500 people, started abusing him. He said Amit Shah called Aam Aadmi Party supporters ‘Pakistanis’.

“Amit Shah ji, the people of Delhi formed our government by electing 62 MLAs and Punjab by electing 92 MLAs. We got 14 per cent votes in Gujarat and people of Goa also gave us a lot of love. Have all these people become Pakistanis? Amit Shah ji, Narendra Modi has chosen you as his successor but the public is ousting you from power on June 4 and forming the INDIA alliance government. Reduce your ego a little. Your enmity is with me, you can abuse me. But if you abuse the people of the country, then no one will tolerate it,” he said.

Seeking votes for his party's candidate in the South Delhi constituency Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Amit Shah had said that Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi have no supporters in India. “Their supporters are in Pakistan,” he said. Shah said he has never seen a leader taking more U-turns than Kejriwal. He believes in the odd-even formula – on odd days, he gives speeches against corruption, and on even days he forms ‘ghamandiya’ (arrogant) alliance with the corrupt, said Shah.

“On odd days he becomes the owner of Delhi and on even days, the owner of the country. On odd days he seeks the resignation of others and on even days he goes to jail without resigning," Shah said.

In this presser on Tuesday, Kejriwal said that the fifth phase of voting has made it clear that the INDIA bloc is coming to power on June 4. The country will move ahead on the path of development and progress, he said.