Setback to Arvind Kejriwal: SC registry refuses to list Delhi CM's interim bail extension plea urgently

The Supreme Court's registry on Wednesday refused to list Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea for the extension of his interim bail by 7 days in the Delhi excise policy case. Kejriwal sought the extension of his interim bail by 7 days, citing medical grounds.

The Delhi Chief Minister's interim bail is set to expire on June 1, the last phase of voting the Lok Sabha elections. The apex court's registry refused to accept the application. The registry said that this plea is not maintainable since Kejriwal was given the liberty to approach the trial court for regular bail, India Today reported.

Arvind Kejriwal seeks interim bail extension, SC says 'CJI will decide'

In his plea before the Supreme Court, Kejriwal claimed that his health condition is "partly attributable to the callous behaviour of the jail authorities."

"Unexplained weight loss is a symptom of life-threatening diseases. My health condition is partly attributable to the callous behaviour of the jail authorities. Another week of bail will allow me to take a stock of health complications," he said.

The chief minister said in his petition that he only utilised his interim bail for campaigning and he had to travel in Delhi and across the country for the same. He further said that due to this, he only had time to a get a health check-up conducted at his home by a senior physician from Max Hospitals.

The top court on Tuesday refused an urgent hearing of Arvind Kejriwal's bail extension petition. The apex court said that the matter will be listed before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

"This (plea) has been heard and reserved... Let this be placed before the Chief Justice and let him take a call. We will place it before the Chief Justice," it said. On May 10, the apex court granted interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls and asked him to surrender himself in Tihar jail on June 2.

While granting interim bail to Kejriwal, the top court said he cannot visit the Delhi Chief Minister's office or even the Delhi Secretariat. He was also asked to not comment about the case or interact with any of the witnesses. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 this year in connection with a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy case.