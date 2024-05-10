Arvind Kejriwal to get interim bail today? SC likely to pronounce verdict on Delhi CM bail plea today

The Supreme Court is most likely to give its ruling on the interim bail for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested under a money-laundering case in connection to the Delhi liquor policy. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the CM in March.

A two-judge bench led by Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will continue the hearing on the matter today and are expected to announce their final verdict on the same.

On May 7, the Supreme Court reserved its order on the plea to give Kejriwal interim bail during the elections as several arguments were still left to be presented in the court.

Kejriwal's plea challenged the Delhi High Court's ruling from April 10th, which denied his appeal against the ED arrest. Since his arrest on March 21, Kejriwal has remained in detention.

ED opposed the bail plea on Tuesday by saying that Arvind Kejriwal has no ministry, portfolio, sign or responsibilities to take care of, so he shouldn't be granted bail.

However, the top court was considering the idea of granting the CM bail considering the general elections.

"This is an extraordinary situation. It is not like he is a habitual offender. Elections happen once in five years. It's not like harvesting a crop that will happen every four to six months. We need to consider on priority whether he should be released in the interim," the court had said.

However, the court also said that even if Aam Aadmi Party leader was granted an interim bail, he would not perform any official duties as it could have "cascading effects" on others.

Even on Thursday, ED challenged Kejriwal's temporary bail. In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, the investigation agency stated that the freedom to campaign for elections was "not fundamental."



The ED is also preparing to submit its first chargesheet against Kejriwal in the liquor policy issue. This is the first time Kejriwal would be listed as an accused in the lawsuit.