COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Feedback

Arvind Kejriwal's advice to AAP MLAs: 'Will go back to jail on June 2, after that you...'

Arvind Kejriwal has been asked to surrender and go back to prison on June 2. Arvind Kejriwal has been asked to surrender and go back to prison on June 2.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is out on bail, held a meeting with party leaders and MLAs on Sunday. Addressing the leaders, Kejriwal claimed that the BJP's entire plan failed as it could neither topple his government nor break the MLAs. "Neither they could topple our government, nor were they able to break our MLAs, nor were they able to dent our Punjab government. Their entire plan failed; on the contrary, the entire political narrative went against them."

"I came to know that these people tried to break you by luring and threatening you. But you all stayed strong, for this, the party and the country also feel proud. I have come out for 21 days and have to go back again on the 2nd, so after that, you all have to keep the party under control because I understand that only the Aam Aadmi Party can now give the future of this country," he said. 

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor excise policy case. He has been granted bail until June 1, the day when the last phase of voting will be held. He has been asked to surrender and go back to prison on June 2.

During the interim bail, Kejriwal will be allowed to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. However, the two-judge bench led by Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta also said that Kejriwal would not perform any official duties as it could have "cascading effects" on others.

The first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections are already over. Polling is yet to take place in 18 of the 22 Lok Sabha constituencies that the AAP is contesting. Of these 18 constituencies, four are in Delhi, 13 are in Punjab, and one is in Haryana.

Delhi will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 25 and Punjab will vote on June 1. 

Published on: May 12, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
