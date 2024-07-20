'Arvindji's family was very...': Sunita Kejriwal on Delhi CM's humble beginnings as she launches AAP's 'Kejriwal Ki 5 Guarantee' campaign in Panchkula

While launching the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) "Kejriwal Ki 5 Guarantee" campaign in Panchkula, Haryana, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of AAP convenor, shared about Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's humble beginnings. She also spoke about how he came from a small town in Haryana and went to achieve heights in his political career.

"Do you know that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, my husband, is a 'Haryana Ke Laal' (son of Haryana)?" Sunita Kejriwal said. She explained that they got married in 1994 and at that time, Arvind’s family lived in Hisar, Haryana. “Arvindji's family was very humble. His father worked in Hisar, and it was there that Arvindji grew up and studied. No one could have imagined back then that this boy would one day lead the capital city of India. It is not a small achievement; it is nothing short of a miracle.”

VIDEO | "Do you know that Delhi CM, my husband Arvind Kejriwal is 'Haryana Ke Laal' (son of Haryana). I was married to him in 1994. Arvindji's family lived in Hisar at that time... a very humble family. His father worked in Hisar, where he was brought up and studied. No one could… pic.twitter.com/biMUyWP47r — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2024

Sunita also pointed out an interesting coincidence about Arvind Kejriwal’s birth. “Arvindji was born on August 16, 1968, and it happened to be Janmashtami that day. I don’t believe this is just a coincidence. I feel that God has a special plan for him,” she said.

Sunita Kejriwal introduced the "Kejriwal Ki Guarantee" campaign during a townhall meeting in Panchkula, Haryana. She was joined by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

AAP on Thursday announced its plan to contest all 90 assembly seats in Haryana for the upcoming elections. The party believes there is a strong desire for "badlav" (change) among the people of Haryana.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's guarantees will be revealed on July 20. The party aims to make a significant impact in the Haryana Assembly polls later this year.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, senior AAP leaders Sandeep Pathak and Anurag Dhanda, and Haryana party president Sushil Gupta, emphasized their commitment to the elections. "The AAP will fight the Haryana Assembly polls strongly and contest all 90 seats," Singh said.