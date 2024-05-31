'As I’ve said, this is just a trailer of things to come..': PM Modi lauds Indian economy after the release of GDP numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to X to appreciate the 'high' annual growth rate of 8.2% in FY24 and said that, “just a trailer of things to come."

“The Q4 GDP growth data for 2023-24 shows robust momentum in our economy which is poised to further accelerate. Thanks to the hardworking people of our country, 8.2% growth for the year 2023-24 exemplifies that India continues to be the fastest growing major economy globally,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after NSO released the figures.

“As I've said, this is just a trailer of things to come,” PM Modi added.

The GDP figures arrive just before the last phase of voting in the Lok Sabha elections, including key constituencies like Varanasi, where the PM is contesting for a third consecutive term.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the country's growth trajectory will persist during the Prime Minister's third term.

“This remarkable GDP growth rate is the highest among the major economies of the world. Many high-frequency indicators indicate that the Indian economy continues to remain resilient and buoyant despite global challenges,” Sitharaman wrote on X.